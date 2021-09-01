Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on September 1

The Indian equity indices are likely to open flat Wednesday amid mixed global cues.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Maruti Suzuki

: The company estimates that the total vehicle production volume in Gujarat and Haryana plants could be around 40 percent of normal production. Owing to a supply constraint of electronic components due to the semiconductor shortage situation, the company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in the month of September in both Haryana and its contract manufacturing company, Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt. Ltd. in Gujarat, the company said.

2. Axis Bank: The bank has partnered with BharatPe for Point-Of-Sale business.

3. Wipro: The company and HERE Technologies partnered to provide location-based services and analytics for customers globally.

4. AU Small Finance Bank: The bank clarified that its Head of Internal Audit Sumit Dhir has placed his resignation and the bank remains in discussions with him for possible retention.

5. Mastek: The company has partnered with fulfillmenttools to deliver modern omnichannel fulfilment solutions to customers worldwide.

6. Yes Bank: CRISIL Ratings has upgraded the rating on Tier-II bonds (under Basel III) and Infrastructure bonds the bank to 'CRISIL BBB+/Stable' from 'CRISIL BBB/Stable'. CRISIL Ratings has also upgraded the rating on the Rs 20,000 crore certificates of deposit of the bank to ‘CRISIL A1’ from ‘CRISIL A2+’.

7. Shoppers Stop: The company exited non-core business by selling its subsidiary, Crossword Bookstores, at a gross business valuation of Rs 41.62 crore and will focus on expanding core business and strategic growth pillars - First Citizen, Private Labels, Beauty and Omnichannel business.

8. BHEL: The company has secured its largest ever order worth Rs 10,800 crore from NPCIL for EPC of Turbine Island for 6 units of 700 MWe.

9. Bharat Electronics: The Indian Navy sealed a contract with the company for the supply of the first indigenously developed Naval Anti Drone System.

10. Likhitha Infrastructure: The company has received an order worth Rs 145.86 crore from Indradhanush Gas Grid for laying and construction of steel gas pipeline and terminals along with associated facilities for sections 5 & 9 of the North-East Gas Grid Project.