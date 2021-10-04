Here's a look at buzzing stocks for trade on October 4

The Indian stock market is likely to witness a subdued start following the trend in SGX Nifty50 futures contract that was down 0.4 percent at 17541.50 as of 8:05 am.

The Indian stock market is likely to witness a tepid start given the mixed trend in the Asian equities. Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for trade on Monday:

NTPC

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that NTPC will divest NTPC Renewable Energy, North Eastern Electric Power Corporation and NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam. The company targets over Rs 15,000 crore by FY24.

Nazara Technologies | The company's board of directors will meet on October 6 to consider and approve the proposal to raise capital by issuance of equity shares or other securities on a preferential basis.

Aurobindo Pharma | N Govindarajan has tendered his resignation as the managing director and a director on the company's board due to personal reasons. His resignation was considered and accepted by the board of directors. Govindarajan will be relieved from the services of the company effective from the close of business on December 31, 2021.

CSB Bank | Total deposits grew 9 percent on-year while gross advances were up 12 percent, the bank said in its quarterly business update.

Federal Bank | Total deposits and gross advances rose 12 percent on-year, the lender said in its business update for the quarter ended September.

Union Bank of India | Crisil Ratings has upgraded its rating on the bank’s tier I bonds to 'CRlSlL AA/Stable' from 'CRISIL AA-/ Stable'.

Indian Bank | Crisil Ratings has upgraded its rating on the bank's outstanding/ proposed Additional Tier 1 Bonds to 'CRISIL AA+' from 'CRISIL AA' while retaining its stable outlook.

Grasim Industries | The I-T Department has raised a demand of Rs 8,334 crore against the company as Capital Gains Tax in a transaction related to the demerger of its financial services business.

CESL | Royal Dutch Shell Plc is in talks with state-run CESL to invest $500 million in the firm’s decentralised solar business, a media report said.

Avenue Supermarts | Standalone revenue from operations jumped nearly 47 percent on-year for the September quarter, with the total number of stores as of September-end at 246.