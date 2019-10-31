#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on October 31

Updated : October 31, 2019 08:15 AM IST

Equity benchmark indices on Wednesday closed 0.5 percent higher after a strong buyout in PSU bank stocks. At 7:00 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 37.50 points or 0.32 percent higher at 11,888, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty. These are the top stocks to watch out for Thursday's trade in the Indian equity market:



  1. Vodafone Idea: CARE Ratings downgrades Vodafone Idea’s non-convertible debentures’ rating with negative outlook.

  2. TVS Motors: TVS Motors partners with Cadisa Group to open nearly 30 outlets in Guatemala and El Salvado.

  3. Intellect Design Arena: Intellect Design Arena collaborates with Commonwealth Trade Bank in a multi-million deal.

  4. Piramal Enterprises: Piramal Enterprises seeks shareholders’ nod to raise Rs 1,750 crore from a Canadian investor.

  5. Bharti Airtel: Fitch Ratings places Bharti Airtel on ‘rating watch negative’ over unpaid regulatory dues.

  6. HDFC: HDFC acquires 9.89 stake in Bandhan Bank as part of the merger scheme.

  7. Reliance Industries: Reliance Brands increases 15 percent stake in Future101 Design.

  8. Quess Corp: Quess Corp increases 18.71 percent stake in its subsidiary Vedang Cellular Services

