Here's a look at buzzing stocks for trade on October 12

Indian benchmark indices may open lower taking cues from the Nifty50 futures contract that is listed on the Singapore Exchange. The contract was down 0.7 percent at 17844 as of 7:20 am.

The negative trend in Asian markets may weigh on Indian benchmark indices on Tuesday. Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for trade today:

Tata Motors |

Tata Motors global wholesales in Q2 FY22, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 2,51,689, higher by 24 percent, as compared to Q2 FY21.

Hero MotoCorp | Aligned to its aggressive growth strategy in the scooter segment, Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Pleasure+ ‘XTec’.

Krsnaa Diagnostics | The company’s net profit for Q2 crashed 63 percent Year-on-Year (YoY) to Rs 12.5 crore while revenue tanked 55 percent YoY to Rs 108.3 crore.

Tata Metaliks | The company’s revenue was up 24 percent at Rs 644.8 crore while net profit fell 33 percent to Rs 54.6 crore.

Delta Corp | The casino company’s revenue skyrocketed 94 percent to Rs 74.7 crore during the September quarter. Meanwhile, Delta Corp’s net profit narrowed to Rs 22.6 crore.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | The bank’s disbursements witnessed a 114 percent on year and 138 percent on quarter jump, while total deposits grew 31 percent on year and 3 percent on quarter.

Rane Madras | The company will acquire steering and components division of Yagachi Technologies which is a part of the Hical Group.

Vodafone Idea | Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla is considering infusing some of his own capital into Vodafone Idea, while the Vodafone Group may sell at least a part of its stake in Indus Towers and channel the proceeds into the loss-making telco, a report said. This will be followed by external funding, it added.

Schaeffler India | The company’s board of directors will meet on October 28 to consider and approve September quarter results and to mull sub-division of shares.

Sangam India | The company’s board will meet on October 16 to consider and approve preferential issue of shares or warrants to investors or promoters.