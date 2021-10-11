Buzzing stocks for trade on October 11: TCS, RIL, Tata Motors and more

Indian benchmark indices may witness a subdued open on Monday following the early indicator of Nifty50's performance--SGX Nifty50 futures contract--that was negative at 17895.00 as of 7:40 am.

Indian shares are likely to see a muted opening on Monday amid positive Asian cues.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for trade on Monday:

TCS |

The company’s net profit for Q2 came in at Rs 9,624 crore which is up 6.8 percent on quarter and posted a revenue of Rs 46,867 crore. Both the net profit and revenue missed market expectations.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC | Shares of the company are likely to be listed on the bourses today. The issue price for the Rs 2,768 crore-IPO is set at Rs 712.

Reliance Industries | A wholly-owned subsidiary Reliance New Solar Energy Ltd has acquired entire stake in REC Solar Holdings from China National Bluestar (Group) Co Ltd for an enterprise value of $771 million.

Tata Motors | JLR sales during the September quarter stood at 92,710 units, over 18 percent lower on year. Retail sales continued to be constrained due to the semiconductor shortage on production but the underlying demand for JLR products remains strong with order books at record levels.

Bandhan Bank | The bank’s collection efficiency was at 90 percent in Q2 as compared to percent in June. Bandhan Bank’s loans and advances rose 7 percent on year and 2 percent on quarter while total deposits surged 24 percent on year and 6 percent on quarter.

Equitas Small Finance Bank | The lender’s disbursements surged 65 percent on year and 148 percent on quarter during Q2, while gross advances were up 13 percent on year and 6 percent on quarter.

Route Mobile | The company’s UK subsidiary will acquire 100 percent stake in Masivian SAS, Colombia, South America for $4.75 crore.

Vakrangee | The company’s consolidated net profit jumped over 100 percent to Rs 26.74 crore while revenue soared 195 percent to Rs 207.19 crore in Q2.

GOCL Corporation | The company’s subsidiary, IDL Explosives, bagged an order from Coal India.

Solar Industries | The company receives order worth Rs 1,471 crore from Coal India to supply bulk explosives over two years.