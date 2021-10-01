Here's a look at buzzing stocks for trade on October 1

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open lower following the negative trend in SGX Nifty50 futures that were down 150 points as of 8:06 am.

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open lower following the negative trend in SGX Nifty50 futures that were down 150 points as of 8:06 am. Here are the top stocks to watch out for:

Oil, gas and fertiliser companies |

The government has raised the price of domestically produced gas by 62 percent to $2.90 per million British thermal units.

Maruti Suzuki India | Owing to a supply constraint of electronic components due to the semiconductor shortage situation, the automaker is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in October in both Haryana and its contract manufacturing company, Suzuki Motor Gujarat. The total vehicle production volume across both locations could be around 60 percent of normal production.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies | Shares of the company will make a debut on the bourses today. The IPO was open for subscription between September 21 and 23.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea | The Department of Telecommunications has issued notices to Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel to pay Rs 3,050 crore in cumulative penalties within three weeks for flouting licence conditions by denying Reliance Jio Infocomm adequate points of interconnection in 2016, which affected the quality of services, as per reports.

G R lnfraprojects | The company has received letter of award from National Highways Authority of India for the construction of four-six lane greenfield Ludhiana-Rupnagar National Highway, on hybrid annuity mode at a bid cost of Rs 951 crore.

Rane Holdings | The company has further acquired 12.72 percent stake in its subsidiary Rane t4u, pursuant to the subscription to the rights issue made by Rt4u. The aggregate equity shareholding of the company in Rane t4u post this acquisition stands increased to 97.46 percent.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company | The shareholders have approved raising of funds through equity shares, convertible warrants, preference shares or bonds or debentures or any other instruments.

PNB Gilts | CRISIL Ltd has reaffirmed the credit rating of 'CRISIL A1+' as assigned to Rs 1,000 crore commercial paper programme of PNB Gilts.

Welspun Corp | The Capital Market Authority, the regulatory authority responsible for capital markets in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has approved the Initial Public Offering of the company's Saudi Joint Venture, East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry for the offering of 6,300,000 shares representing 30 percent of its share capital.

Just Dial | Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd sold another 5.17 lakh shares of the company at Rs 991.44 per share.