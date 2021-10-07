Here's a look at buzzing stocks for trade on Oct 7

Indian equity benchmarks are seen opening higher on Thursday following the trend in SGX Nifty50 futures contract that was trading 0.8 percent higher at 17,768.

Strength in Asian markets is expected to push domestic benchmark indices higher on Thursday. Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for trade today:

Titan Company |

The company witnessed strong recovery in demand after the second wave across its consumer businesses with sales moving swiftly above or close to pre-pandemic levels in most of the divisions. Titan also accelerated its retail network expansion during Q2 FY22.

Sobha | The company has achieved best ever sales volume at sustainable price realisation. Sobha achieved its best ever quarterly sales volume of 1,348,864 square feet of super built-up area valued at Rs 10.30 billion and also clocked its best ever share of sale value of Rs 8.54 billion.

NIIT | US-based Sutherland and StackRoute, an NIIT venture, have entered into a partnership to launch an immersive training program designed to identify the right talent and develop them as high-quality full stack IT professionals.

Textile companies | The Union Cabinet approved the setting up of 7 Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel parks with a total outlay of Rs 4,445 crore for five years.

GAIL India | The company said Moody's has affirmed the ratings of GAIL India along with revising its outlook from BAA3 with a negative outlook to BAA3 with a stable outlook.

Rail Vikas Nigam | The company has entered into an agreement with Braithwaite & Co to explore numerous projects for railway cables and transmission lines among others.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises | The company has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal challenging the National Company Law Tribunal order seeking reply over the requisition of minority shareholders Invesco and OFI Glbal China Fund to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting.

Hindustan Zinc | The company will invest $1 billion over the next five years to make its mining operations environment-friendly, chief executive Arun Misra said. Hindustan Zinc is planning to expand its zinc, lead and silver mining capacity from 1.2 million tonnes to 1.5 million tonnes, as per a report.

Nazara Technologies | The company raised Rs 315 crore from marquee institutional investors. The funds will be utilised to invest in growth initiatives of the company as well as pursue strategic acquisitions in the various business verticals of Nazara Technologies including gamified learning, freemium, skill based real money gaming and esports.

Ambuja Cements | LIC acquired 3.99 crore equity shares of the cement maker, thereby increasing its stake in Ambuja Cements to 6.12 percent from 4.1 percent.