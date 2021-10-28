Here's a look at buzzing stocks for trade on Oct 28

The Indian market may open flat or slightly higher following the trend in SGX Nifty50 futures which were trading at 18,216, at 8:20 am.

The Indian market may open flat or slightly higher following the trend in SGX Nifty50 futures which were trading at 18,216, at 8:20 am. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, DLF, Gujarat Gas, InterGlobe Aviation, RBL Bank, Marico, Tata Power, Adani Green Energy, Laurus Labs, SBI Cards and Payment Services, UCO Bank and Westlife Development |

These companies will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Nykaa | The company's initial public offering (IPO) will open today and Nykaa has priced its IPO at Rs 1,085 to Rs 1,125 per share. The company has raised Rs 2,396 crore from 174 anchor investors ahead of its IPO.

ITC | Although the company's net profit for Q2 came in lower-than-expected at Rs 3,697.2 crore, its revenue of Rs 13,553.5 crore surpassed estimates. The company's cigarette volume growth of 9 percent was in-line with the estimate.

Punjab National Bank | The lender reported a net profit of Rs 1,105.2 crore for Q2 which was sharply below expectations while net interest income was also below expectations at Rs 6,352.8 crore.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | The company says that its Risk Management Committee has decided to work on a plan on exiting its investment in Myanmar, including exploring any divestment opportunities. The company's profit and revenue for Q2 came in sharply below estimates, at Rs 951.7 crore and Rs 3532.4 crore respectively.

Axis Bank | Current ED-Wholesale Banking, is elevated as the 'Deputy Managing Director' at Axis Bank. The appointment is subject to further approvals from the Reserve Bank of India and shareholders of the bank.

Bajaj Auto | Both the profit and revenue beat Street's estimates for Q2. The auto maker's profit stood at Rs 1,274.5 crore and revenue was at Rs 8,762.2 crore.

Larsen & Toubro | Even as the company's Q2 revenue fell short of expectations, at Rs 34,772.9 crore, L&T's profit was higher than expected at Rs 2,134 crore.

IndusInd Bank | The lender's Q2 net profit was above expectations at Rs 1,146.7 crore and net interest income came in at Rs 3,658.4 crore, missing Street's expectation.

Titan Co | The jewellery maker's profit for Q2 stood at Rs 641 crore as compared to Rs 199 crore a year ago. Its revenue also jumped sharply on year to Rs 7,170 crore.