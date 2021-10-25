Here's a look at buzzing stocks for trade on Oct 25

Indian benchmark indices may see a subdued open on Monday following the flat trend in the Nifty50 futures listed on the Singapore Exchange. The contract was flat at 18,145.50 as of 7:18 am.

A weak trend in the Asian equities pointed to a tepid start for the domestic headline indices on Monday. Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for trade today:

Reliance Industries |

RIL's net profit and revenue for the September quarter were much higher than the estimates.

Tech Mahindra, Coforge, Colgate Palmolive, HDFC AMC, CSB Bank, Kansai Nerolac Paints, SRF and CEAT | These companies will detail their quarterly numbers today.

ICICI Bank | The lender reported a higher-than-expected net profit for the quarter ended September.

Tata Consumer Products | The company's net profit for Q2 FY22 was below expectations.

Tata Elxsi | The company's profit came in at Rs 125.33 crore in Q2FY22 as compared to Rs 78.87 crore in Q2FY21.

Apollo Tyres | The company has introduced its European tyre brand Vredestein in the country to cater to premium cars and superbike segments.

Asian Paints | A whistle-blower has flagged off related party transactions carried out by the promoters of the paint maker that allegedly benefited them at the cost of the company’s shareholders, a report said.

ABB Power Products and Systems India | The company reported a seven-fold increase in profit at Rs 34.3 crore in Q2CY21 against Rs 4.8 crore in Q3CY20.

Hindustan Zinc | The metal manufacturer posted a near 4 percent rise in its net profit for the September quarter on the back of higher revenue from operations.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Vimta Labs and Orient Electric | These companies have reported strong quarterly results over the weekend.