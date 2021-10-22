Here's a look at buzzing stocks for trade on Oct 22

A weak open for Indian benchmark indices is likely on Friday, given the flat-to-positive trend in the SGX Nifty50 futures. The contract moved higher to 18293.50, up 0.3 percent, as of 7:14 am.

Indian shares face selling pressure despite largely positive global cues and ongoing earnings season. On Friday, sentiment in the global markets was positive. The Nifty50 futures listed on the Singapore Exchange inched higher after trading flat early morning, hinting at a slightly higher open for Dalal Street. Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for trade today:

Reliance Industries, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Tata Consumer Products, PVR, Federal Bank, INOX Leisure, YES Bank and Hindustan Zinc |

These companies will detail their quarterly numbers today.

TVS Motor Co | The company's Q2 results topped estimates on all fronts.

JSW Steel | The steelmaker reported strong quarterly earnings with its net profit for the September quarter surpassing estimates. However, revenue missed expectations.

Container Corporation of India | The company posted a 41 percent surge in its Q2 net profit while revenue rose 21 percent on year. The company's operating margin also expanded on a Year-On-Year (YoY) basis.

South Indian Bank | The lender reported a net loss in Q2 FY22 against a net profit a year ago and in the previous quarter. Even as deposits rose on a YoY basis, advances declined.

Wipro | The company got an order from National Grid for data centre consolidation.

Mphasis | The company's Q2FY22 earnings came in below estimates, except for revenue.

GAIL India | The company will buy a 10 MW electrolyser, which will generate 4.5 tn of green hydrogen a day. This will be India's largest green hydrogen production plant.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd | ZEEL is ordered by the Bombay High Court to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) requisitioned by its shareholders Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China. The EGM will be chaired by a retired judge and its resolution is to be kept in abeyance till the Bombay HC decides on the legality and validity of EGM requisition, the court ruled.

Indian Hotels Co | The company's Q2 net loss narrows on a YoY basis.