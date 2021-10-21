Buzzing stocks for trade on Oct 21: Asian Paints, Biocon, IDBI Bank and more

Indian benchmark indices may witness a subdued start on Thursday following the weak movement in the SGX Nifty50 futures that were earlier flat and now inched up to 0.1 percent at 18,336.50 as of 7:26 am.

Indian equities saw a sell-off on Wednesday despite positive global cues and the trend may sustain today as well. The Singapore-based SGX Nifty50 futures, an early indicator of trend on Nifty, suggests a tepid start.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for trade on Thursday:

Bharti Airtel |

The company's Rs 21,000-crore-rights issue closes today.

Asian Paints, Biocon, Container Corporation of India, IDBI Bank, Indian Energy Exchange, Indian Hotels Co, JSW Steel, Lemon Tree Hotels, Mphasis, Trident, TVS Motor Company and VST Industries | These companies will report their quarterly numbers today.

Reliance Industries | Reliance Jio may reportedly invest in Google-backed Dunzo by participating in the hyperlocal delivery startup’s new fundraising round of $200-250 million.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) | The company commissions phase 1 of brownfield expansion at specialty products division.

Angel Broking | The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 134.2 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 74.5 crore in Q2FY21 while revenue jumped to Rs 527.34 crore from Rs 309.85 crore on-year.

L&T Finance Holdings | The company's consolidated profit fell to Rs 224.03 crore in Q2FY22 from Rs 265.12 crore in Q2FY21, and revenue also fell to Rs 3,051.82 crore from Rs 3,408.10 crore on-year.

Tata Communications: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 425.38 crore in Q2FY22 as compared to Rs 384.48 crore in Q2FY21, whereas revenue fell to Rs 4,174 crore from Rs 4,401 crore on-year.

Havells India | The company's Q2 earnings missed estimates except for revenue.

Dhani Services |The company’s board has approved an equity fundraise of Rs 1,200 crore which is equivalent to 9 percent stake in the company.

Bandhan Bank | Bandhan Financial Holdings has offered to buy Future Group's stake and acquire a controlling interest in Future Generali India Life Insurance Company-a three-way joint venture between the Future Group, Industrial Investment Trust (IIT) and Italian insurance and asset management giant Generali. The holding company of Bandhan Bank is willing to pay a control premium to buy Future Group's 34% and another 17% stake in the insurer, as per the report.