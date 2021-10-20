Here's a look at buzzing stocks for trade on Oct 20

Indian headline indices are seen opening higher on Wednesday with the SGX Nifty50 futures rising 0.2 percent to 18,459.50 as of 7:21 am.

Positive cues from Asian markets are likely to help domestic benchmark indices to open higher on Wednesday. Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for trade today:

Nestle India

| The fast-moving consumer goods company's revenue and margin were above estimates but its Q2 net profit fell short of expectations.

ACC | The cement manufacturer reported a higher-than-expected net profit and operating margin for the September quarter.

L&T Technology Services | The company's earnings for Q2 of FY22 beat estimates on all fronts.

Bajaj Auto | Sources told CNBC-TV18 that Bajaj Auto has temporarily stopped production at Pantnagar, Uttarakhand due to cloudburst and floods in Uttarakhand. Production stopped as a precautionary measure and should be on track soon, said company sources.

Reliance Industries | RIL's arm Reliance Retail Ventures acquires 52 percent equity stake in fashion designer Ritu Kumar's Ritika Pvt Ltd.

Hotel companies and quick-service restaurants | Maharashtra government has allowed all restaurants to function till 12 am and other establishments are allowed to function till 11 pm.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation | The company launched a qualified institutional placement issue on October 19 and approved the floor price for the same at Rs 422.48 per share.

Astral | The company has decided to enter in the business verticals of faucets and sanitaryware as a part of its growth strategy.

Bharat Gears | Meeting of the company's board of directors will be held today to fix the record date for the rights issue and to fix the ratio and the price for the equity shares of the Rights Issue.

Dhani Services | The company's board of directors will meet today to consider and approve raising of funds, through issue of equity securities by way of a preferential offer and pricing thereof.