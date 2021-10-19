Here's a look at buzzing stocks for trade on Oct 19

Indian benchmark indices are expected to witness a higher open on Tuesday. Nifty50 futures listed on the Singapore Exchange were trading up 0.2 percent at 18,517 as of 7:18 am.

Cues from global markets were positive which may rub off on domestic benchmark indices at open on Tuesday. Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for trade today:

Telecom companies |

The telecom department, in consultation with the finance ministry, has written to telecom companies, sharing the contours of the equity conversion formula. The letter gives a 10-day deadline to reply on whether they will be opting for the AGR (spectrum) dues moratorium and whether they will be opting for the equity conversion scheme.

Tata Coffee | The company's consolidated net profit for Q2 came in at Rs 34 crore as against Rs 23.2 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech | The company reported higher-than-expected earnings on all fronts, in the September quarter.

ACC, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, L&T Technology Services, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company | These companies will report their Q2 results today.

Hotel companies | Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed to prepare guidelines for extending the hours of restaurants and shops.

Aviation companies | Domestic air passenger traffic rose 5.4 percent month-on-month in September this year. The passenger traffic in September 2021 was 79 percent higher on a year-on-year basis.

Indian Energy Exchange | The board of directors to mull bonus share issue on October 21.

TTK Prestige | The company's board of directors will consider stock split on October 27.

HG Infra Engineering | The company been declared as L-1 bidder by National Highways Authority of India for two hybrid annuity model projects.

Smartlink Holdings | Subsidiary Synegra EMS has received approval from the Government of India under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for manufacturing of telecom and networking products in India under the MSME category.