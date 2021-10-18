Here's a look at buzzing stocks for trade on Oct 18

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open higher as indicated by uptrend in Nifty50 futures that are listed on the Singapore Exchange. The contract was up 0.3 percent at 18,453 as of 7:15 am.

A largely positive trend in the global markets is expected to drive Indian benchmark indices to open higher on Monday. Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for trade today:

HDFC Bank |

The lender reported a 17.6 percent jump in net profit to Rs 8,834.3 crore during the quarter ended September, which is higher than the estimated Rs 8,796.8 crore.

HCL Technologies | The IT major reported a 4 percent YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,259 crore for the September quarter which topped expectations of Rs 3,219 crore.

Avenue Supermarts | The company posted a 110 percent jump in net profit to Rs 417.8 crore during July-September and its revenue came in at Rs 7,789 crore, up nearly 47 percent from the year-ago quarter.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Route Mobile, Tata Coffee and UltraTech Cement | These companies will detail their September quarter earnings today.

Aviation companies | From today onwards, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has allowed airlines to operate at 100 percent capacity.

Reliance Industries | Reliance Brands has signed a definitive agreement to buy 40 percent stake in MM Styles owned by Manish Malhotra.

Lupin | The company's US-based arm is voluntarily recalling all batches of two hypertension drugs due to the potential presence of a substance that could cause cancer.

M&M Forgings | MM Forgings has acquired CAFOMA Autoparts for a sum of 28 crore in cash and 5 crore of debt.

Metropolis Healthcare | The company has approved the amendment to the terms and conditions of the agreement signed between Metropolis Healthcare and Dr Ganesan’s Hitech ­­Diagnostic Centre Private Ltd for acquiring the latter along with its subsidiary Centralab Healthcare Services Private Ltd.

Shilpa Medicare | The company will issue 52.75 lakh shares on preferential basis to various marquee investors aggregating to Rs 297.5 crore at Rs 564 per share. Further, the company's board approved the transfer of API Business to a wholly-owned subsidiary by way of a slump sale.