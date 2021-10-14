Here's a look at buzzing stocks for trade on Oct 14

SGX Nifty50 indicated a positive start for the Indian headline equities on Thursday. The futures contract rose 0.5 percent to 18,264.

Positive cues from most Asian markets may rub off on domestic benchmark indices today. Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for trade today:

Infosys |

The company reported higher-than-expected revenue for Q2 FY22 while raising its constant currency guidance to 16.5-17.5 percent for FY22, from 14-16 percent.

Wipro | The company posted a 17 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,930.6 crore for the September quarter, while its revenue increased by about 30 percent.

Mindtree | The company’s net profit for the quarter rose 16.2 percent sequentially and it reported a better-than-expected growth of 13.4 percent in constant currency terms.

IT companies | Infosys, Wipro and Mindtree reported their earnings after market hours on Wednesday while HCL Technologies and Cyient will declare their quarterly numbers today.

Vodafone Idea | The telecom operator is in advanced talks to sell a minority stake to global private equity investors including Apollo Global Management and Carlyle to raise up to $1 billion over the next 2-3 months, a report said.

Banks | HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and DBS India are reportedly in the race to bid for Citi India consumer businesses before the deadline of October 26.

Mahanagar Gas | The company announced revised prices of CNG as Rs 57.54/Kg and PNG as Rs 33.93/SCM in and around Mumbai with effect from midnight of October 13.

Westlife Development | The company will look at adding another 150-200 stores in the next 3-4 years. It will strengthen its leadership position in the burger, chicken and beverage segments further and aid the growth of the organised eating out market. Westlife Development is looking to invest Rs 800-1000 crore across the business over next 3-4 years.

DB Realty | Income Tax Authorities carried out search and seizure operations at the premises of the company and key managerial personnel from October 7-12.

KEC International | The company has completed the acquisition of Spur Infrastructure Private Ltd which is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of KEC International.