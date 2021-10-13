Here's a look at buzzing stocks for trade on Oct 13

The SGX Nifty50 futures contract was trading slightly higher, hinting at a flat-to-positive start for domestic equities on Wednesday. The contract was up 0.3 percent at 18,053 as of 7:23 am.

The mixed trend in Asian markets may weigh on Indian benchmark indices on Wednesday. Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for trade today:

IT companies |

Infosys, Wipro and Mindtree will announce their September quarter earnings later today.

RIL | NexWafe GmbH (NexWafe) announced the induction of Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), as a strategic lead investor in its $45 million Series C financing round with an investment of $29 million in phase one. Separately, RNESL and Denmark-based Stiesdal A/S have signed a cooperation agreement for technology development and manufacturing of Stiesdal’s hydrogen electrolyzers in India.

Vodafone Idea | Promoters Vodafone Group Plc and Aditya Birla Group are likely to invest as much as $400 million in fresh equity in the telecom operator.

Tata Motors | Private equity major TPG Capital will invest Rs 7,500 crore in Tata Motors Ltd's new electric vehicle subsidiary. TPG Capital's new climate-focused financial fund, TPG Rise Climate, along with co-investors shall invest Rs 7,500 crore in compulsory convertible instruments to secure 11 to 15 percent stake in the auto company translating to an equity valuation of up to $9.1 billion.

Indraprastha Gas | IGL hiked CNG and PNG prices for the second time in the last two weeks. The company has increased CNG price by Rs 2.28/kg and PNG by Rs 2.10/SCM.

TCS | Tata Consultancy Services’ artificial intelligence-powered enterprise digital twin platform--TCS TwinX--for risk-free business simulations, is now available on Google Cloud.

Nazara Technologies | The company which recently raised about Rs 315 crore to accelerate its acquisition strategy, has cast its net as far as the US and Europe. The company is now looking to fill some gaps in its casual, social multiplayer, e-sports and real money gaming segments, a report said.

Aviation companies | The government has removed restrictions on domestic aviation capacity from October 18.

Choice International | The company has acquired the mutual fund distribution business of Centcart Money Services by step-down subsidiary Choice Wealth.

Centrum Capital | The Reserve Bank of India issued a licence to Unity Small Finance Bank, a step-down subsidiary of the company, to carry on small finance bank business.