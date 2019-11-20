Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on November 20

Indian shares are expected to open little changed on Wednesday amid muted sentiment in the global markets. Among the stocks in news today, Reliance Jio said it will hike call and data charges, while Siemens reported an 18.40 percent YoY rise in net profit. Here are the top stocks to watch out for:

YES Bank disclosed divergence in reporting of gross NPAs at Rs 3,277 crore for the financial year 2018-19.

Wipro signed an MoU with the University of Oulu, Finland, to collaborate in the areas of wireless communications.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Jio said that it will raise tariffs in the next few weeks.

Shree Cement opened its Rs 3,000-crore qualified institutional placement offer, fixing the floor price at Rs 19,806.46 per share.

UltraTech Cement said that it is considering a proposal to raise funds by issuance of 2,500 NCDs worth Rs 250 crore.

Siemens reported an 18.40 percent YoY rise in net profit for the quarter ended September at Rs 330.6 crore driven by higher revenue.

Allahabad Bank receivd in-principle approval of alternate mechanism to proposed merger of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank.

NBCC (India) said that it has bagged a Rs 500 crore project from the environment ministry to develop National Museum of Natural History in Delhi.

IRCTC signed an agreement with Karnataka State Tourism Development Corp for taking over the operations, marketing and day to day maintenance of Golden Chariot Train.