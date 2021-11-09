Here's a look at buzzing stocks for trade on Nov 9

Indian benchmark indices may open on a tepid note following a flat trend in SGX Nifty50 futures. The contract, which is an early indicator of Nify50's performance, was flat at 18,140.5 as of 7:24 am.

Indian benchmark indices may open on a tepid note following a flat trend in SGX Nifty50 futures. The contract, which is an early indicator of Nify50's performance, was flat at 18,140.5 as of 7:24 am. Here's a look at buzzing stocks for trade today:

Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation of India, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bosch, Indraprastha Gas, Petronet LNG, HEG, Hindustan Copper and VST Tillers Tractors |

These companies will announce their quarterly results today.

Reliance Industries | Reliance Eagleford Upstream Holding, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of RIL, announced the signing of agreements with Ensign Operating III to divest its interest in certain upstream assets in the Eagleford shale play of Texas, USA. With this transaction, RIL has divested all its shale gas assets and has exited from the shale gas business in North America.

Britannia India | The company reported a net profit of Rs 381.8 crore for the quarter ended September, missing Street estimates by a wide margin.

Aurobindo Pharma | The company's profit of Rs 696.7 crore and revenue of Rs 5,942 crore for Q2 FY22 were below market expectations.

Vedanta | Delisting of American Depositary Shares, representing equity shares, from New York Stock Exchange will become effective close of trading on NYSE on November 8, 2021.

Motherson Sumi Systems | The company's board of directors gave approval to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | The bank reported a net loss of Rs 2.74 billion as against Rs 960 million. The lender's net and gross non-performing asset ratio deteriorated sequentially.

JBM Auto | The company has received prestigious order for supply, operation and maintenance of 200 air-conditioned fully built low floor electric buses.

EID Parry (India) | The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 470.35 crore in Q2 FY22 against Rs 562.70 crore a year ago, while revenue came in at Rs 6,978.41 crore as compared to Rs 5,836.21 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.