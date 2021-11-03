Here's a look at buzzing stocks for trade on Nov 3

Indian benchmark indices may see a flat to slightly higher opening with the SGX Nifty50 futures inching higher early morning on Wednesday. The contract was up 0.3 percent at 17,974.5 as of 7:10 am.

Bucking the negative trend in Asian markets, the Indian headline indices may open on a flat-to-positive note on Wednesday. Here are the top buzzing stocks for today:

State Bank of India, Eicher Motors, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Bata India, Pfizer, Centrum Capital and Uflex |

These companies will report their quarterly earnings today.

Bharti Airtel | The company posted a higher-than-anticipated net profit of Rs 1,134 crore for the quarter ended September. Its Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) came in at Rs 153 which was in line with estimates.

HDFC Life Insurance Company | Competition Commission of India approved acquisition of 100 percent equity share capital of Exide Life Insurance Company Ltd by HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd and the subsequent merger of Exide Life with HDFC Life.

Coal India | Makwana Poonambhai Kalabhai is appointed as the non-official part-time director on board for a period of three years with effect from November 2 or until further orders whichever is earlier.

Vedanta | The board of directors of Sesa Mining Corporation Ltd, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Vedanta, has approved the acquisition of Desai Cement Company Private Ltd.

Tata Steel | The company is in receipt of the certified true copy of the order from the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai bench, approving the amalgamation of Bamnipal Steel Ltd and Tata Steel BSL Ltd into and with Tata Steel.

Poonawalla Fincorp | The company has approved divestment of its direct and indirect shareholding in Magma HDI General Insurance, in which Poonawalla Fincorp is a joint venture partner.

Infosys | Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, and IBM will collaborate to help banks accelerate cloud transformation journeys.

Wipro | The company has partnered with TEOCO to develop next-generation network solutions for communication service providers.

eClerx Services | The company reported a profit of Rs 100.7 crore in Q2FY22 as compared to Rs 61.4 crore in Q2FY21, while revenue jumped to Rs 523.2 crore from Rs 360.7 crore a year ago.