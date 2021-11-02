Here's a look at buzzing stocks for trade on Nov 2

SGX Nifty50 futures, an early indicator of Nifty50's performance, were up 0.1 percent at 18,016.50 as of 7:16 am, hinting at a slightly higher start for Indian equities.

Indian benchmark indices are expected to extend Monday's gains today. Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for trade today:

Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dabur, Godrej Properties, Trent, Jindal Steel & Power, Stove Kraft, Bajaj Healthcare, Easy Trip Planners, Eclerx Services and Indoco Remedies |

These companies will announce their quarterly numbers today.

Tata Motors | The automaker reported a wider-than-expected loss at Rs 4,415.5 crore but revenue for Q2 FY22 was slightly better than expected at Rs 61,378 crore.

Grasim Industries | The company started commercial operations at plants in Gujarat and Jharkhand.

PI Industries | A business transfer agreement between PI Industries, Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd and its promoters, stands terminated. This is because the latter has not been able to complete several of the pre-agreed conditions precedents.

Muthoot Finance | The Reserve Bank of India has cancelled the certificate of authorisation given to Muthoot Finance Ltd for setting up, owning, and operating white-label automated teller machines after the company voluntarily surrendered the same.

YES Bank | The bank appoints Sharad Sharma as a Non-Executive Director with effect from November 1. The lender has completed the transaction for stake sale in YES Asset Management India and YES Trustee Ltd to GPL Finance and Investments.

D-Link India | The company's net profit and revenue for Q2 jumped over 50 percent Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ) but operating margin contracted slightly to 6.9 percent from 7.1 percent on quarter.

Motherson Sumi Systems | The company’s board will meet on November 8 to consider a proposal for fund-raising through the issuance of bonds or debentures or non-convertible debt securities.

Raymond | The company has divested its entire stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary Scissors Engineering Products Ltd to JK Files (India) Ltd, another wholly-owned subsidiary of Raymond.

Shipping Corporation of India | The company's consolidated operating margin saw a sharp expansion in Q2 FY22 with net profit and revenue rising YoY to Rs 2.43 billion and Rs 12.21 billion, respectively.