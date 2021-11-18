Here's a look at buzzing stocks for trade on Nov 18

A tepid open is likely for the Indian benchmark indices on Thursday following the muted trend in SGX Nifty50 futures. The contract was flat at 17,872.50 as of 7:18 am.

A mixed trend in Asian equities may weigh on the Indian equities in the initial trade today. Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for trade today:

Paytm

Paytm operator One97 Communications will be listed on the exchanges today. The issue price was fixed at Rs 2,150 per share.

Sapphire Foods | KFC operator will make its debut on Dalal Street today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 1,180 per share.

Zomato | Zomato UK, a step-down subsidiary of the company, has been dissolved effective from November 16, 2021. Separately, Zomato is reportedly in talks to invest as much as $500 million in Grofers.

Vedanta | The company will undertake a comprehensive review of the corporate structure. Vedanta says it is evaluating a full range of options and alternatives including demerger(s), spin-off(s), strategic partnerships for unlocking value and simplification of corporate structure.

Infosys | The company and Bloomberg Media announced a strategic collaboration to create the Bloomberg Digital Economy Index. Through the partnership, Infosys harnesses analytics and AI to integrate the Index experience on Bloomberg Media’s digital platforms and Bloomberg TV.

Camlin Fine Sciences | Through the company's newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary in Mexico, it has acquired 33.50 percent stake from the joint venture partner Controladora De Servicios Riso for a consideration of $8.50 million.

Kalpataru Power Transmission | ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company acquired 0.19 percent stake in the company through open market transactions on November 16, increasing shareholding to 5.18 percent from 4.99 percent earlier.

Jindal Drilling & Industries | The company has acquired an offshore jack-up rig 'Jindal Supreme' from Venus Drilling Pte. Ltd. for $16.75 million.

Phoenix Mills | CPP Investments has completed its first tranche of investment in Plutocrat Commercial Real Estate Private Ltd (PCREPL) on private placement basis and by way of secondary acquisition of equity shares held by the company in PCREPL aggregating to Rs787 crore.

Metropolis Healthcare | The company's promoter has sold 4.25 lakh shares or 0.83 percent stake on November 16.