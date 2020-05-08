Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on May 8

VIDEOS

May 08, 2020

Indian shares are expected to open in the green on Friday as global markets inched higher after Nasdaq index recovered from its year's losses overnight and brought in a wave of positive sentiment for the investors. At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty traded 95 points or 1 percent higher at 9,284, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50. Here are top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Reliance Industries: US-based private equity firm Vista Equity Partners will buy 2.3 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,311.5 crore.

2. RBL Bank: The bank’s net profit in Q4FY20 fell 53.7 percent to Rs 114.36 crore while NII rose to Rs 1,021 crore versus Rs 738.72 crore, YoY.

3. Future Supply Chain Solutions: Kishore Biyani-promoted Future Group has put its logistics arm, Future Supply Chain on sale, sources told CNBC-TV18.

4. Hindustan Unilever: Societe Generale has bought 1.29 crore shares of the company at Rs 1,902 per share.

5. Tata Motors: The company has withdrawn its non-convertible debentures or NCDs issue to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through a private placement.

6. Cadila Healthcare: Zydus Cadila has received final approval from USFDA for Deferasirox Tablets for Oral Suspension that is used to treat iron overload caused by blood transfusions in adults and children.

7. Eicher Motors: VECV has received the required government permissions to restart manufacturing operations in six of its plants located in Pithampur, Dewas, Thane and Baggad.

8. Gillette India: The company’s March quarter profit declined to Rs 52.38 crore versus Rs 87.76 crore, revenue fell to Rs 406.57 crore versus Rs 465.51 crore, YoY.

9. Cyient: The company reported a net profit of Rs 45.2 crore in the March quarter versus Rs 176.6 crore, YoY. Revenue fell to Rs 1,073.6 crore versus Rs 1,162.9 crore YoY.

10.CRISIL has revised the outlook for the company’s NCD to Negative from Stable due to pressure on its asset quality amid the nationwide lockdown and challenging economic environment.