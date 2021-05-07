Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on May 7

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : May 07, 2021 08:01:28 IST

Indian indices are likely to open higher on Friday tracking gains in global peers. The trend on SGX Nifty also indicates a positive start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 74.00 points or 0.50 percent higher at the 14871.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:00 am.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Hero MotoCorp: The company’s Q4FY21 standalone net profit rose 39.4 percent to Rs 865 crore from Rs 620.7 crore, while revenue grew by 39.2 percent to Rs 8,686 crore from Rs 6,238 crore, YoY. Volume growth during the quarter was 18.5 percent.

2. Tata Consumer Products: The company reported Q4FY21 consolidated profit at Rs 53.9 crore against a loss of Rs 76.49 crore, while revenue at Rs 3,037.22 crore versus Rs 2,405.03 crore, YoY.

3. SBI Life Insurance: Carlyle will sell a 3.5 percent stake in the company at an offer price of Rs 945 per share via a block deal.

4. Adani Transmission: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 238.42 crore from Rs 94.30 crore, while revenue fell to Rs 2,726.61 crore from Rs 3,186.96 crore, YoY.

5. Zensar Technologies: UK-based FinTech Infinity Circle selected Zensar for end-to-end development of its next-gen wealth management platform.

6. Adani Power: The company reported Q4FY21 consolidated profit at Rs 13.13 crore against a loss of Rs 1,312.86 crore, YoY, while revenue at Rs 6,373.6 crore versus Rs 6,172.43 crore, YoY.

7. India Grid Trust: The company has raised Rs 1,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debt securities (NCDs).

8. Raymond: The company reported a net profit of Rs 58.36 crore in Q4FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 69.10 crore, while total income rose 9.03 percent to Rs 1,407.45 crore from Rs 1,290.87 crore, YoY.

9. Aurionpro Solutions: Aurionpro exited from the cybersecurity business with the sale of its investment to Forcepoint LLC., USA. The deal, for the divestment of all stake held by Aurionpro in its cybersecurity business, is valued at a consideration of $9.6 million.

10.: The company has raised Rs 650 crore by issuing commercial paper.