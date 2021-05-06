Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on May 6

VIDEOS

Updated : May 06, 2021 07:47:42 IST

The Indian market is likely to open higher Thursday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 65.5 points or 0.45 percent higher at the 14758.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:45 am.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Tata Steel: The company posted a consolidated profit of Rs 6,644.1 crore in Q4FY21 as against a loss of Rs 1,481.3 crore, YoY. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 38.8 percent to Rs 49,977.4 crore from Rs 36,009.4 crore, YoY.

2. Tata Motors: The Competition Commission has ordered a detailed probe against Tata Motors for alleged abuse of dominant position with respect to dealership agreements.

3. Wipro: The company has partnered with Transcell Oncologics to transform vaccine safety assessment using augmented intelligence.

4. Maruti Suzuki: The company’s total production in April 2021 fell 7 percent to 1,59,955 units from 1,72,433 units in March 2021.

5. IDBI Bank: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has granted approval for strategic disinvestment of the bank.

6. Adani Green Energy: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 104 crore for Q4FY21 against Rs 56 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 986 crore from Rs 696 crore, YoY.

7. JM Financial: The company’s profit in Q4FY21 rose 35.35 percent growth to Rs 176.71 crore from Rs 130.56 crore, while revenue remained flat at Rs 841.13 crore, YoY.

8. Indian Bank: The bank has declared the NPA account of Saravana Stores with an outstanding balance of Rs 231 crore as fraud.

9. Maharashtra Seamless: ONGC has issued the letter of award to Jindal Drilling & Industries for the deployment of Jack-up drilling rig ‘Jindal Explorer’ owned by Maharashtra Seamless on charter hire contract for a period of 3 years.

10.: The company reported a net profit of Rs 90 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 as against a net loss of Rs 30.57 crore, YoY. Total income rose 34.11 percent to Rs 975.64 crore from Rs 727.49 crore, YoY.