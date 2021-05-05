Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on May 5

VIDEOS

Updated : May 05, 2021 08:16:25 IST

The Indian market is likely to open higher Wednesday as market participants await RBI Governor’s address later today. Meanwhile, the trend on SGX Nifty also indicates a positive start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 60.0 points or 0.41 percent higher at the 14592.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:15 am.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Telecom Companies: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on May 4 gave permission to Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) to conduct trials for use and applications of 5G technology for a period of six months. The six-month trial period includes a two-month period for procurement and setting up of the equipment.

2. Adani Ports & SEZ: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit jumped to Rs 1,320 crore from Rs 340 crore, while revenue rose 23.5 percent to Rs 3,608 crore from Rs 2,921 crore, YoY.

3. Larsen & Toubro Infotech: The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 545.7 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 519.3 crore; revenue rose to Rs 3,269.4 crore from Rs 3,152.8 crore, QoQ.

4. RBL Bank: The bank’s net profit in Q4FY21 fell 34 percent to Rs 75.34 crore in Q4FY21 from 114 crore, while net interest income declined 11 percent to Rs 906 crore from Rs 1,021 crore, YoY.

5. Adani Total Gas: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit rose 18.3 percent to Rs 143.73 crore from Rs 121.41 crore, revenue jumped 25.3 percent to Rs 614.47 crore from Rs 490.32 crore, YoY.

6. Hindustan Aeronautics: The company and Rolls-Royce have signed MoU to establish packaging, installation, marketing and services support for Rolls-Royce MT30 marine engines in India.

7. Greaves Cotton: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit rose to Rs 13.65 crore from Rs 0.55 crore, while revenue jumped to Rs 520.4 crore from Rs 386.19 crore, YoY.

8. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care: The company’s profit in Q4FY21 rose to Rs 98.33 crore from Rs 91.1 crore, while revenue increased to Rs 759.66 crore from Rs 656.05 crore, YoY.

9. IIFL Securities: The company net profit in Q4FY21 jumped to Rs 77.6 crore from Rs 37.2 crore, total income rose by 22 percent to Rs 256.3 crore from Rs 209.8 crore, YoY.

10.: Mars Medical Devices Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company has agreed to acquire 100 percent equity shares capital of Shalby Advanced Technologies Inc., Wilmington, Delaware, USA based on Common Stock Purchase Agreement for USD 5,000.