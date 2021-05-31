Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on May 31

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : May 31, 2021 07:45:46 IST

The Indian market may open lower Monday amid mixed global cues as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 56.00 points or 0.36 percent lower at the 15,436.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 am.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Bank of Baroda: The bank posted a net loss of Rs 1,046.5 crore in Q4FY21 against a profit of Rs 506.59 crore, YoY, while net interest income rose 4.5 percent to Rs 7,106.62 crore from Rs 6,798.18 crore, YoY.

2. HDFC Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed Rs 10 crore penalty on the bank in relation to irregularities found in its auto loan portfolio. The action was taken after the regulator conducted an investigation into a whistle-blower complaint alleging misdeeds in the bank’s auto loan portfolio. The irregularities were linked to the marketing and sale of third-party non-financial products to the bank’s customers, RBI said.

3. Wipro: The IT major has sold its entire stake in Ensono Holdings, LLC for a consideration of $76.24 million.

4. Kotak Mahindra Bank: The bank’s board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing debt securities.

5. IndiGo, SpiceJet: The government extended the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to the civil aviation sector, a move that is expected to provide a liquidity solace for the pandemic-hit segment. The government also decided to increase minimum airfares by 13-15 percent for domestic flights with effect from June 1, while slashing domestic flight capacity to 50 percent of pre-COVID levels.

6. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit rose 6.15 percent to Rs 233.87 crore from Rs 220.30 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 2,859.9 crore from Rs 2,767.5 crore, YoY.

7. Cadila Healthcare: Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Fluphenazine Hydrochloride tablets, used in the treatment of a certain type of mental ailments.

8. Divi’s Laboratories: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated net profit rose 29.3 percent to Rs 502.02 crore from Rs 388.23 crore and revenue jumped 28.7 percent to Rs 1,788.19 crore from Rs 1,389.71 crore, YoY.

9. The Phoenix Mills: The company and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) will form a joint venture to develop a regional retail centre in Alipore, Kolkata. CPP Investments will invest approximately Rs 560 crore in the JV – Mindstone Mall Developers Pvt Ltd — in tranches for an ultimate equity stake of 49 percent.

10.: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 62.36 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 41.24 crore, while revenue at Rs 1,252.44 crore versus Rs 1,112.92 crore, YoY.