Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on May 3

Updated : May 03, 2021 07:56:12 IST

The Indian market is likely to open lower Monday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a weak start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 195.50 points or 1.34 percent lower at the 14,445.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:55 am.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Reliance Industries: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated net profit rose to Rs 13,227 crore from Rs 13,101 crore, while revenue rose 24.9 percent to Rs 1,54,896 crore from Rs 1,23,997 crore, QoQ.

2. Tata Consultancy Services: Samir Seksaria has taken over as Chief Financial Officer of TCS effective May 1.

3. IndusInd Bank: The bank’s Q4FY21 net profit jumped to Rs 876 crore from Rs 301.8 crore, while net interest income increased 9.4 percent to Rs 3,534.6 crore from Rs 3,231.2 crore, YoY.

4. Yes Bank: The bank posted a loss of Rs 3,787.75 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 3,668.3 crore in Q4FY20, while net interest income fell to Rs 986.7 crore from Rs 1,273.7 crore, YoY.

5. Tata Motors: The company’s sales in April dropped by 40.6 percent to 41,739 vehicles from 70,263 vehicles sold in March 2021.

6. Maruti Suzuki India: The company sold 1,59,691 vehicles in April 2021, declining from 1,67,014 vehicles in March 2021.

7. Mahindra & Mahindra: The company’s overall auto sales for the month of April 2021 stood at 36,437 vehicles. Total tractor sales during the month stood at 27,523 units.

8. State Bank of India: The bank has reduced home loans rates to 6.70 per cent. Also, women borrowers will get a special concession of 5 bps.

9. Hero MotoCorp: The company sold 3,72,285 units last month, down by 35 percent from 5,76,957 units dispatched in March this year.

10.: The company’s group firm VE Commercial Vehicles reported total sales of 2,145 units in April. Royal Enfield’s total sales in April fell 19 percent to 53,298 units from 66,058 units in March this year.