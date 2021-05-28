Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on May 28

VIDEOS

Updated : May 28, 2021 07:48:13 IST

Here's a look at the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit jumped over two-fold to Rs 894.15 crore from Rs 399.84 crore, while consolidated revenue rose 4.1 percent to Rs 8,522.98 crore from Rs 8,184.94 crore, YoY.

2. Tata Consultancy Services: The company has completed the acquisition of GE’s stake in Tata Consultancy Services Saudi Arabia on May 26.

3. Eicher Motors: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit rose 72.9 percent to Rs 526.1 crore from Rs 304.3 crore, while revenue increased 33.2 percent to Rs 2,940.3 crore from Rs 2,208.2 crore, YoY.

4. Hester Biosciences: The company will provide infrastructure for manufacturing COVAXIN drug substance and has estimated an outlay of Rs 40 crores for this project.

5. Metropolis Healthcare: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit jumped to Rs 61.3 crore from Rs 15.5 crore, while revenue rose 40.9 percent to Rs 291.7 crore from Rs 207 crore, YoY.

6. Dixon Technologies: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit rose 60.48 percent to Rs 44.26 crore from Rs 27.58 crore, while revenue jumped over two-fold to Rs 2,109.71 crore from Rs 857.41 crore, YoY.

7. UCO Bank: The bank’s board has approved raising Rs 3,000 crore equity capital for the financial year 2021-22.

8. Navneet Education: The company’s board has approved Rs 50 crore worth share buyback at Rs 100 per share.

9. NOCIL: The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 37.33 crore in Q4FY21 as against Rs 21.87 crore, while revenue jumped to Rs 321.99 crore from Rs 212.66 crore, YoY.

10.: The company has issued and allotted commercial papers worth Rs 300 crore.