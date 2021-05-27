Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on May 27

VIDEOS

May 27, 2021

The Indian market may open flat Thursday following a muted trend in Asian peers. Meanwhile, the SGX Nifty was trading flat at around 15,305.50, at 7:50 am.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The company reported Q4FY21 standalone net profit of Rs 11,940.13 crore as against Rs 2,777.62 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 98,755.62 crore from Rs 86,579.95 crore, QoQ. The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 58 per equity share.

2. Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major has partnered with LACChain to develop a blockchain ecosystem in Latin America and the Caribbean.

3. Cummins India: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated net profit fell to Rs 168.56 crore from Rs 170.24 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 1,256.25 crore from Rs 1,062.46 crore, YoY.

4. Burger King India: The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 25.94 crore in Q4FY21 as against a loss of Rs 37.41 crore, YoY. Its revenue rose to Rs 199.45 crore from Rs 192.95 crore, YoY.

5. ASM Technologies: The company partnered with Netherlands-based EclecticIQ for new cybersecurity managed services offering.

6. Pricol: The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 1.4 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 21.31 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 447.25 crore from Rs 294.16 crore YoY.

7. Adani Enterprises: The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary namely, Mahanadi Mines and Minerals Pvt Ltd.

8. Pfizer: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit fell 2.38 percent to Rs 100.55 crore from Rs 103.01 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 534.76 crore from Rs 502.01 crore, YoY.

9. Karnataka Bank: The bank’s Q4FY21 net profit rose to Rs 31.36 crore from Rs 27.31 crore, while net interest income fell to Rs 459.14 crore from Rs 529.3 crore, YoY.

10.: The company created a separate vertical for digital healthcare services and appointed Brandon Rowberry as the chief executive of the new division.