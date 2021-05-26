Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on May 26

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : May 26, 2021 07:47:29 IST

The Indian market is likely to open lower Wednesday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 48.00 points or 0.31 percent lower at the 15,201.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:45 am.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. HDFC Ltd: The mortgage lender will raise up to Rs 7,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis. The base issue size for the secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) is Rs 5,000 crore with the option to retain an oversubscription of up to Rs 2,000 crore.

2. Motherson Sumi Systems: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) gave approval to a proposal pertaining to the intra-group reorganisation of the Motherson Group under the green channel route.

3. Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company: Dilip Shanghvi has resigned as managing director of the company. Anil Raghavan has been appointed as chief executive officer (CEO) with immediate effect for a term of five years till May 24, 2026.

4. CAMS: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit rose 39.6 percent to Rs 60.13 crore from Rs 43.07 crore, revenue increased 14.3 percent to Rs 199.77 crore from Rs 174.77 crore, YoY.

5. Godawari Power and Ispat: The company posted a multifold jump in Q4FY21 consolidated net profit at Rs 304.01 crore from Rs 34.22 crore, YoY. Total income rose to Rs 1,263.67 crore from Rs 787.74 crore, YoY.

6. Ajmera Realty and Infra India: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit jumped to Rs 12.48 crore from Rs 4.08 crore, while revenue fell to Rs 79.78 crore from Rs 98.50 crore, YoY.

7. PG Electroplast: The company plans to raise Rs 76.6 crore to fund its capacity expansion at its Pune air conditioning plant.

8. Bayer Crop Science: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit doubled to Rs 61.9 crore from Rs 31.5 crore, while revenue jumped 59.95 per cent to Rs 733.7 crore from Rs 458.7 crore, YoY.

9. Thermax: The company’s consolidated net profit in Q4FY21 jumped nearly three-fold to Rs 107.35 crore from Rs 39.03 crore, while total income rose to Rs 1,610.34 crore from Rs 1,353.66 crore, YoY.

10.: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit jumped nearly three-fold to Rs 27.27 crore from Rs 9.57 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 210.25 crore from Rs 194.90 crore, YoY.