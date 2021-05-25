Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on May 25

VIDEOS

Updated : May 25, 2021 07:53:13 IST

The Indian market is likely to open higher Tuesday on positive global cues. At 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 99.50 points or 0.65 percent higher at 15,301.00, indicating a positive start for the broader index in India.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Cipla: Roche India and Cipla announced the launch of Roche’s Antibody Cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) in India priced at Rs 59,750 per dose for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk.

2. Grasim Industries: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit rose 35.7 percent to Rs 480.2 crore from Rs 353.8 crore and revenue increased 18.4 percent to Rs 4,394.2 crore from Rs 3,712.1 crore, YoY.

3. Mahanagar Gas: The company’s Q4FY21 standalone net profit fell 2 percent to Rs 212.8 crore from Rs 217.2 crore, while revenue rose 7.7 percent to Rs 717.6 crore from Rs 666.4 crore, QoQ.

4. SBI Cards and Payment Services: The company said it has framed a COVID-19 related stress resolution mechanism in accordance with the RBI’s recently announced relief measures.

5. Bal Pharma: The company has launched Favipiravir formulation into the Indian market, under the brand name BALflu at Rs 85 per tablet.

6. Indian Bank: Bank Board Bureau has recommended Shanti Lal Jain for the position of MD & CEO of the bank.

7. Punjab National Bank: Ashutosh Choudhury, General Manager (empanelled as Chief General Manager) has assumed the office of Group Chief Risk Officer (GCRO) of the bank w.e.f. May 24, 2021.

8. GMM Pfaudler: The company has commenced manufacturing operations at its facility at Vatva near Ahmedabad on May 24, 2021.

9. Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit fell 16 percent to Rs 51.86 crore from Rs 61.95 crore, while revenue fell to Rs 501.03 crore from Rs 566.85 crore, YoY.

10.: The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Greenply Sandila Pvt Ltd for the manufacturing of plywood and its allied products.