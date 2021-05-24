Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on May 24

VIDEOS

Updated : May 24, 2021 07:47:30 IST

The Indian market is likely to open flat-to-lower Monday following a mixed trend in Asian peers. The SGX Nifty was also trading 38.50 points or 0.25 percent lower at 15,187.50, at 7:45 am.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. JSW Steel: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 4,191 crore from Rs 188 crore, while revenue jumped 50.6 percent to Rs 26,934 crore from Rs 17,887 crore, YoY.

2. Hero MotoCorp: The company will resume production at all its manufacturing plants in India from coming Monday after temporarily shutting operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

3. Shree Cement: The company’s Q4FY21 profit rose 30.5 percent to Rs 767.6 crore from Rs 588.1 crore and revenue increased 22.2 percent to Rs 3,930.8 crore from Rs 3,217.5 crore, YoY.

4. United Spirits: The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 203.3 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 49.3 crore, revenue rose 12.1 percent to Rs 2,230.4 crore from Rs 1,990.5 crore, YoY.

5. Bharat Parenterals: The company has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for favipiravir oral suspension, to be used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

6. Natco Pharma: The company has received USFDA approval for generic Lenalidomide capsules indicated for the treatment of adults with multiple myeloma, mantle cell lymphoma and myelodysplastic syndromes.

7. PowerGrid Corporation of India: The company’s board has approved investments totalling Rs 2,202 crore for various power transmission projects.

8. Minda Industries: The company’s board has approved the acquisition of a 27.55 percent stake in CSE Dakshina Solar Pvt Ltd for Rs 27 lakh.

9. NBCC (India): The creditors’ panel of Jaypee Infratech will meet today to discuss submissions made by state-owned NBCC, a move that has been strongly objected to by the Suraksha group that also warned of legal recourse in case voting on its offer does not materialise as scheduled.

10.: The company has extended the suspension of its operations till May 30, 2021, in Kerala.