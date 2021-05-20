Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on May 20

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : May 20, 2021 08:24:59 IST

The Indian market is likely to open flat Thursday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 8.00 points or 0.05 percent lower at the 15,027.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:20 am.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit rose to Rs 276 crore from Rs 137 crore, while net interest income fell 7.7 percent to Rs 764 cr from Rs 828 crore, YoY.

2. JK Tyre & Industries: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 189.12 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 47.2 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 2,927.28 crore from Rs 1,792.56 crore, YoY.

3. Biocon: Sebi imposed a total fine of Rs 14 lakh on Biocon Ltd and its designated person for violation of market norms.

4. Endurance Technologies: The company’s Q4FY21 profit rose 75.4 percent to Rs 187.4 crore from Rs 106.8 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 2,132.9 crore from Rs 1,596.75 crore, YoY.

5. BSE: The exchange has partnered with Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India to create an ecosystem for promoting, aiding and fostering the growth of small and medium enterprises.

6. TD Power Systems: The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 15.37 crore for Q4FY21 against Rs 18.81 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 168.34 crore from Rs 151.36 crore YoY.

7. Westlife Development: SBI Mutual Fund sold 3,34,951 equity shares in the company on May 18, reducing the total stake to 6.38 percent from 6.6 percent earlier.

8. Rajesh Exports: Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired over 59.77 lakh equity shares (2.025%) in the company, increasing shareholding to 9.07 percent from 7.045 percent earlier.

9. Tanla Platforms: The company posted Q4FY21 net profit at Rs 102.54 crore against a net loss of Rs 89.12 crore, YoY. Its total income increased by 23.64 percent to Rs 650.09 crore from Rs 525.77 crore, YoY.

10.: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit jumped to Rs 42.57 crore from Rs 19.01 crore, while revenue increased to Rs 279.80 crore from Rs 237.94 crore, YoY.