Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on May 21

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : May 21, 2021 08:02:13 IST

The Indian market is likely to open higher Friday on strong global cues. At 8:00 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 55.50 points or 0.37percent higher at 14993.50, indicating a positive start for the broader index in India.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. HPCL: The company’s Q4FY21 standalone profit rose 28.6 percent to Rs 3,018 crore from Rs 2,345.6 crore, while revenue increased 10 percent to Rs 85,203.55 crore from Rs 77,412.68 crore, QoQ.

2. Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 275.8 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 766.7 crore in Q4FY20. Revenue rose to Rs 1,965.8 crore from Rs 1,951.1 crore, YoY.

3. Mindtree: The company has signed an agreement to acquire the NxT Digital Business, the cloud-based IoT and AI platform for Industry 4.0 of L&T Group for Rs 198 crore.

4. Torrent Power: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 398.1 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 273.94 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 3,084.13 crore from Rs 2,983.5 crore YoY. The company approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches by way of private placement.

5. Persistent Systems: The company has will acquire selected contracts, IP, employees and, business assets from Sureline Systems Inc. and its subsidiary Sureline Systems India Pvt Ltd for $2.5 million.

6. NBCC (India): Creditors’ panel of bankrupt-Jaypee Infratech decided to start the voting process on Suraksha group’s offer from next week and rejected the plan proposed by state-owned NBCC India.

7. Apollo Tyres: The company has received permission from the authorities to re-start operations at its manufacturing plant at Perambra in Kerala from today.

8. Havells India: The company’s Q4FY21 standalone net profit jumped 70.8 percent to Rs 302.3 crore from Rs 177.7 crore, while revenue rose 50 percent to Rs 3,331 crore from Rs 2,216 crore, YoY.

9. Union Bank of India: The bank has raised Rs 1,447 crore through qualified institutions placement. The bank’s QIP issue had opened on May 17 at an issue price of Rs 33.82 per share.

10.: The company has received orders from multiple contractors of HDPE pipes worth Rs 48.40 crore, and the execution period of the order is 3 months.