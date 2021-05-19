Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on May 19

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : May 19, 2021 08:16:55 IST

The Indian market is likely to open lower Wednesday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 82.50 points or 0.54 percent lower at the 15,078.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:15 am.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Tata Motors: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated loss narrowed to Rs 7,605 crore from Rs 9,894.25 crore, YoY. Revenue jumped to Rs 88,627.9 crore from Rs 62,492.96 crore, YoY.

2. Axis Bank: The Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) will sell up to 3.6 crore equity shares of Axis Bank, via offer for sale, on May 19 and May 20, with an option to additionally sell 2,20,78,568 equity shares. The floor price for the offer is fixed at Rs 680 per share.

3. Infosys, Majesco: The companies announced a strategic collaboration to work together to help joint customers accelerate their digital transformation journey.

4. InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo’s passenger load factor (PLF) in April fell to 58.7 percent from 66.4 percent in March.

5. SpiceJet: The company's passenger load factor in April declined to 70.8 percent from 76.5 percent in March.

6. Adani Ports & SEZ: The company received a Competition Commission of India (CCI) nod for the proposed acquisition of an additional 25 percent stake of Adani Krishnapatnam Port Ltd.

7. Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit rose 2.9 percent to Rs 324 crore from Rs 315 crore, while revenue fell 0.5 percent to Rs 1,937 crore from Rs 1,946 crore, YoY.

8. Laxmi Organic Industries: The company will set up a wholly-owned subsidiary company in the United States.

9. Jindal Stainless Hisar: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated net profit jumped three-fold to Rs 350.65 crore from Rs 108.35, YoY, mainly on account of increased income. Total income rose to Rs 3,128.20 crore from Rs 2,297.94 crore, YoY.

10.: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit rose 86 percent to Rs 136 crore from Rs 73 crore, while net interest income fell by 21 percent to Rs 368 crore from Rs 467 crore, YoY.