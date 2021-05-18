Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on May 18

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : May 18, 2021 08:42:50 IST

Indian indices are likely to open higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in Asian peers. Meanwhile, the SGX Nifty was also trading 172.50 points or 1.15 percent higher around 15,118.50, at 8:30 am, indicating a positive opening for the Indian benchmarks.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Reliance Industries: Reliance Jio Infocomm said it was constructing India’s largest international submarine cable system. Reliance Jio will be deploying two next-generation cables to support the growing demand for data in India.

2. Bharti Airtel: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit fell 11.3 percent to Rs 759.2 crore from Rs 856 crore, while revenue fell 2.9 percent to Rs 25,747.3 crore from Rs 26,517.8 crore, QoQ.

3. HCL Technologies: The company announced the expansion of investment in the United Kingdom with the hiring of 1,000 technology professionals to support its clients in the UK and around the world.

4. Tata Motors: The company will undertake a block closure at its Jamshedpur facility from May 18 to May 22, as per an internal communication sent to its employees.

5. Union Bank of India: The bank has approved raising of Rs 1,750 crore through qualified institutional placement at a floor price of Rs 35.60 per equity share.

6. Strides Pharma Science: Promoter Group of the company have released a substantial pledge of over 38 percent, taking the current overall promoter group pledge at 25.98% of the promoter holding and 7.71% of the paid-up capital of the company.

7. Orient Cement: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 99.87 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 44.06 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 831.61 crore from Rs 654.52 crore, YoY.

8. Wabco India: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit rose to Rs 47.63 crore from Rs 31.49 crore, while revenue jumped to Rs 712.32 crore from Rs 404.85 crore, YoY.

9. Gland Pharma: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 260.4 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 194.79 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 887.7 crore from Rs 635.2 crore YoY.

10. Subex: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit fell to Rs 15.6 crore from Rs 31.99 crore, while revenue was at Rs 96.16 crore compared to Rs 104.27 crore, YoY.

: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.)