Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on May 17

Updated : May 17, 2021 07:50:01 IST

The Indian market is likely to open higher Monday following strength in Asian peers. Meanwhile, the SGX Nifty was trading 52.50 points or 0.36 percent higher at 14,762.50, at 7:45 am, indicating a positive start for the broader index in India.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Larsen & Toubro: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit rose 11.4 percent to Rs 3,820.2 crore from Rs 3,430 crore and revenue rose 8.7 percent to Rs 48,087.9 crore from Rs 44,245.3 crore, YoY.

2. Cipla: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit rose 72.2 percent to Rs 411.5 crore from Rs 239 crore, while revenue grew by 5.3 percent to Rs 4,606.4 crore from Rs 4,376 crore, YoY.

3. State Bank of India: The lender will sell three bad accounts to asset reconstruction companies or other financial institutions next month to recover dues of over Rs 235 crore.

4. Zensar Technologies: The company will acquire US-based M3bi for an aggregate upfront payment of $21.60 million and performance-based deferred payments over 36 months not exceeding $9 million.

5. Punjab National Bank: The bank has raised Rs 1,800 crore by selling 53 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 33.75 per unit on a private placement basis to investors like LIC and Societe Generale.

6. Route Mobile: Subsidiary Route Mobile (UK) appointed John Owen as its Chief Executive Officer of Europe and Americas operations with immediate effect.

7. Bata India: The company has appointed Gunjan Shah as a Whole-time Director for a period of five years with effect from June 21, 2021.

8. Ramkrishna Forgings: The company reported Q4FY21 net profit at Rs 33.9 crore versus a net loss of Rs 7.57 crore as revenue jumped to Rs 520.4 crore from Rs 239.6 crore, YoY.

9. Aarti Drugs: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit fell 12.2 percent to Rs 51.7 crore from Rs 58.9 crore, while revenue rose 11.6 percent to Rs 501.8 crore from Rs 449.6 crore, YoY.

10.: The company’s Q4FY21 profit jumped to Rs 39.73 crore from Rs 7.99 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 105.3 crore from Rs 64.25 crore, YoY.