Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on May 14

Updated : May 14, 2021 07:53:41 IST

The Indian market is likely to open on a cautious note Friday. The SGX Nifty was trading around 14,686 versus Nifty May Futures’ previous close of 14,708.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Infosys: The company has collaborated with RXR Realty to develop a smart office platform running on Microsoft Azure for safe return to work.

2. UPL: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit jumped 73.6 percent to Rs 1,361 crore from Rs 784 crore and revenue rose 14.9 percent to Rs 12,796 crore from Rs 11,141 crore, YoY.

3. Vedanta: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 6,432 crore for March quarter 2020-21 as against a loss of Rs 12,521 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to Rs 29,065 crore from Rs 20,382 crore, YoY.

4. Jindal Steel & Power: The company reported Q4FY21 consolidated profit at Rs 2,139.28 crore against Rs 305.62 crore and revenue jumped to Rs 11,880.61 crore from Rs 6,795.18 crore, YoY.

5. Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The company has entered into a voluntary licensing agreement with Lilly for Baricitinib for Covid-19 in India.

6. Apollo Tyres: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit jumped to Rs 287.3 crore from Rs 77.86 crore, revenue climbed to Rs 5,025.7 crore from Rs 3,615.57 crore, YoY.

7. Hindalco Industries: Subsidiary Novelis’ Q4FY21 net income from continuing operations rose 186 percent YoY to $180 million and net sales increased 33 percent YoY to $3.6 billion.

8. Tata Power Company: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit fell 32.6 percent to Rs 570 crore from Rs 846.5 crore, while revenue rose 53 percent to Rs 10,127.4 crore from Rs 6,620 crore, YoY.

9. Piramal Enterprises: The company reported a net loss of Rs 510.4 crore in Q4FY21 versus a loss of Rs 1,702.6 crore, YoY. Revenue was up 1.8 percent to Rs 3,401.6 crore from Rs 3,341 crore, YoY.

10.: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 36.05 crore from Rs 5.30 crore, while revenue rose 18.4 percent to Rs 220.71 crore from Rs 186.35 crore, YoY.