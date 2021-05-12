Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on May 12

VIDEOS

Updated : May 12, 2021 07:47:20 IST

The Indian market is likely to open on a cautious note Wednesday following losses in Asian peers as investors feared rising inflation in the United States could lead to rate hikes and higher bond yields globally. The trend on SGX Nifty also indicated a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 6.00 points or 0.04 percent lower at the 14,844.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:45 am.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Telecom Stocks: Reliance Jio added 4.2 million mobile subscribers, Bharti Airtel added 3.7 million users, while Vodafone Idea added 6.5 lakh users in February, according to TRAI data.

2. Infosys: The company announced a strategic collaboration with Britvic to accelerate its digital strategy.

3. Mahindra & Mahindra: The company said its sales volume for the quarter ended June 2021 is estimated to be lower by 15-20 percent as compared to the year-ago period due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The revenue and profitability will also be impacted in line with the fall in volumes. However, the company is taking various cost optimisation measures to limit the adverse impact, M&M said.

4. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The company has entered into a royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Eli Lilly for the manufacture and commercialization of the drug, baricitinib, in India.

5. Siemens: The company’s consolidated profit in the quarter ended March 2021 jumped 90 percent to Rs 334.4 crore from Rs 175.7 crore, while revenue increased 31.9 percent to Rs 3,483.7 crore from Rs 2,640.2 crore, YoY.

6. Godrej Consumer Products: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit rose 59.1 percent to Rs 365.84 crore from Rs 229.9 crore and revenue increased 26.8 percent to Rs 2,730.74 crore from Rs 2,153.80 crore, YoY.

7. NBCC (India): The company has submitted a revised resolution plan for Jaypee Infratech under IBC.

8. ABB Power Products and Systems India: The company has closed its manufacturing facility in Peenya, Bengaluru, from Monday onwards in view of COVID-19 restrictions in place in Karnataka.

9. Kalpataru Power Transmission: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit jumped to Rs 174 crore from Rs 31 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 4,086 crore from Rs 3,527 crore YoY.

10. JM Financial: The company said the challenges posed to the economy due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic may impact its income, liquidity position as well as demand for its financial products.

