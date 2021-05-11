Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on May 11

The Indian stock market is expected to open lower as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the index in India with a 220-points loss.
Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:
1. Hindustan Unilever: The company’s Executive Director (Foods and Refreshment) Sudhir Sitapati is leaving the organisation and will be replaced by Srinandan Sundaram as part of top-level management changes.
2. JSW Energy: The company’s subsidiary JSW Hydro Energy has raised USD 707 million through US dollar-denominated senior secured notes.
3. Punjab National Bank: The bank’s board has approved raising equity capital via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) at a floor price of Rs 35.51 per equity share.
4. Indian Overseas Bank: The bank’s board will meet next week to issue preference shares to the government for a Rs 4,100 crore capital infusion.
5. InterGlobe Aviation: The company’s board has approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through the sale of shares to institutional investors.
6. HFCL: The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 84.67 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 5.78 crore, YoY. Revenue jumped to Rs 1,391.4 crore from Rs 663.19 crore, YoY.
7. JMC Projects (India): The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 41.44 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 54.76 crore in Q4FY20. Revenue rose to Rs 1,392.22 crore from Rs 976.28 crore, YoY. The company approved the appointment of Azad Shaw as a Chief Financial Officer.
8. HSIL: The company’s Q4FY21 profit jumped to Rs 33.02 crore from Rs 3.38 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 633.21 crore from Rs 461.03 crore, YoY.
9. Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 447.89 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 197.55 crore, YoY, while revenue fell to Rs 1,640.76 crore from Rs 1,969.09 crore, YoY.
10. Indian Bank
: CARE Ratings has assigned CARE AAA, Outlook Stable rating to the bank’s proposed Basel III Tier 2 Bonds of Rs 1,000 crore and CARE AA, Outlook Stable rating to its proposed Basel III Additional Tier 1 (AT1) perpetual Bonds of Rs 500 crore.