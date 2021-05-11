Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on May 11

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : May 11, 2021 07:58:17 IST

The Indian stock market is expected to open lower as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the index in India with a 220-points loss.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Hindustan Unilever: The company’s Executive Director (Foods and Refreshment) Sudhir Sitapati is leaving the organisation and will be replaced by Srinandan Sundaram as part of top-level management changes.

2. JSW Energy: The company’s subsidiary JSW Hydro Energy has raised USD 707 million through US dollar-denominated senior secured notes.

3. Punjab National Bank: The bank’s board has approved raising equity capital via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) at a floor price of Rs 35.51 per equity share.

4. Indian Overseas Bank: The bank’s board will meet next week to issue preference shares to the government for a Rs 4,100 crore capital infusion.

5. InterGlobe Aviation: The company’s board has approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through the sale of shares to institutional investors.

6. HFCL: The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 84.67 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 5.78 crore, YoY. Revenue jumped to Rs 1,391.4 crore from Rs 663.19 crore, YoY.

7. JMC Projects (India): The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 41.44 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 54.76 crore in Q4FY20. Revenue rose to Rs 1,392.22 crore from Rs 976.28 crore, YoY. The company approved the appointment of Azad Shaw as a Chief Financial Officer.

8. HSIL: The company’s Q4FY21 profit jumped to Rs 33.02 crore from Rs 3.38 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 633.21 crore from Rs 461.03 crore, YoY.

9. Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 447.89 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 197.55 crore, YoY, while revenue fell to Rs 1,640.76 crore from Rs 1,969.09 crore, YoY.

10.: CARE Ratings has assigned CARE AAA, Outlook Stable rating to the bank’s proposed Basel III Tier 2 Bonds of Rs 1,000 crore and CARE AA, Outlook Stable rating to its proposed Basel III Additional Tier 1 (AT1) perpetual Bonds of Rs 500 crore.