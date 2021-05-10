Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on May 10

VIDEOS

May 10, 2021

The Indian market is likely to open higher Monday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 139.50 points or 0.94 percent higher at the 15,008.0 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:20 am.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Hero MotoCorp: The company has decided to extend the shutdown at its manufacturing facilities across India, its Global Parts Center (GPC) in Neemrana and its R&D facility – the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur – by another week, till May 16, 2021.

2. Maruti Suzuki: The company has extended the shutdown at its plant till May 16, 2021, keeping in view the current pandemic situation.

3. HDFC: The corporation has entered into a share purchase agreement to sell 44.12 lakh shares representing 0.62 percent equity of HDFC Ergo to ERGO International AD, to comply with RBI norms of bringing the former’s stake to below 50 percent.

4. UltraTech Cement: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated net profit declined 45.2 percent to Rs 1,774.13 crore from Rs 3,236.85 crore, while revenue from operations rose 32.72 percent to Rs 14,405.61 crore from Rs 10,854.48 crore, YoY.

5. Avenue Supermarts: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit rose 52.6 percent to Rs 414.2 crore from Rs 271.5 crore and revenue increased 18.5 percent to Rs 7,411.7 crore from Rs 6,255.9 crore, YoY.

6. Bandhan Bank: The bank’s Q4FY21 net profit fell 80.1 percent to Rs 103 crore from Rs 517.3 crore, while net interest income rose 4.6 percent to Rs 1,757 crore from Rs 1,680 crore, YoY.

7. Jubilant Pharmova: The company’s subsidiary Jubilant Pharma received favorable ruling from the United States Court of Appeals regarding Jubilant’s RUBY-FILL Generator and RUBY Rubidium Elution System.

8. Delta Corp: The casinos operated by the company and its subsidiaries in Goa will remain closed till May 24, 2021. The company said it is unable to estimate the quantum of potential losses on account of this temporary closure and the pandemic at this time.

9. Amara Raja Batteries: The company has resumed operations at its plants at Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

10.: The bank reported a sharply higher profit at Rs 127.81 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 71.54 crore, YoY. Net interest income rose to Rs 1,960.26 crore from Rs 1,699.98 crore, YoY.