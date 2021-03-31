Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on March 31

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : March 31, 2021 08:09 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open lower Wednesday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 40.00 points or 0.27 percent lower at the 14,889.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:05 am.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. TCS: The IT major has renewed its strategic partnership with UK’s Nationwide Building Society to help strengthen the latter’s enterprise agility and operational resilience.

2. HPCL: The company has acquired a balance 50 percent stake in Chhara LNG Terminal for Rs 397 crore.

3. Ultratech Cement: The company has repaid long term loans worth Rs 5,000 crore from its free cash flows.

4. IDFC First Bank: The company has fixed the floor price at Rs 60.34 for the Rs 3,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue.

5. InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo is likely to reinstate a 5 percent salary cut of cabin crew from April 1, sources said. IndiGo had implemented 10 percent salary cut for cabin crew in 2020 due to COVID-19.

6. Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India: The company said the operations in 3 SPA hotels of its subsidiary Holiday Club Resorts Oy (HCR), Finland, will continue to remain suspended till May 2, 2021, in compliance with the directives issued by the Finnish Government arising out of COVID 19.

7. Welspun Enterprises: The promoter group has bought a 2.75 percent stake in the company.

8. SJVN: The company has bagged 70 MW grid connected solar power project in Gujarat. Tariff of the electricity supplied will be Rs 2.21/KWh and power generated from this project will be procured by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd for 25 years.

9. IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company has won two highway projects in West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh, taking the total project wins in the current fiscal to Rs 5,004 crore.

10.: The bank has declared the account of IL&FS Transportation Network Ltd (ITNL) with total dues of Rs 149.98 crore as fraud.