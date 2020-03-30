  • SENSEX
Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on March 30

Updated : March 30, 2020 09:13 AM IST

With global markets continuing to suffer the brunt of coronavirus amidst global shutdown, Indian bourses will most likely mirror the losses and open lower on Monday. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty traded 35 points lower at 8,445, hinting at a weak start for the Sensex and Nifty50. Here are today's top buzzing stocks:

1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The pharma major’s Halol facility has been classified as official action indicated (OAI) by the USFDA.

2. SpiceJet, Interblobe Aviation: The Aviation Ministry has allowed the use of passenger aircraft for cargo movement.

3. State Bank of India: The bank has raised $100 million in green bonds through private placement. The lender has also passed on entire 75 bps repo rate cut to its borrowers.

4. Abbott India: The company has received approval for the test that can detect coronavirus in 5 minutes.

5. Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd: The company has repaid Rs 1,644 crore to 13 lenders and reduced total debt to Rs 3,100 crore from Rs 4,900 crore earlier.

6. Tata Motors: The company’s board has given its in-principal approval to subsidiarize its Passenger Vehicles (PV) including Electric Vehicles (EV) business into a separate subsidiary.

7. MCX India: The commodity exchange has decided to reduce the trading to eight hours a day from March 30 to April 14. The new timing will be from 9 am to 5 pm.

8. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): The company has suspended all its manufacturing operations across India.

9. Maruti Suzuki India: The largest passenger car manufacturer has signed an agreement with AgVa Healthcare to rapidly scale up production of ventilators.

10. Bank of India: The state-run lender has reduced its benchmark MCLR by 25 bps across tenors and the external benchmark lending rate by 75 bps to 7.25 percent.​
