Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on March 30

Updated : March 30, 2021 08:23 AM IST

Indian indices are likely to open higher on Tuesday following mixed global cues in the holiday-shortened week. The domestic market was closed on Monday and will also remain close on Friday. Meanwhile, SGX Nifty was trading at levels around 14,800 versus Nifty April Fut’s Friday close of 14,608, indicating a gap-up opening for Indian equities today.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Nazara Technologies: The company’s shares will be listed on exchanges today.

2. Coal India: The company loaded an average 312 rakes per day in the current month, registering a growth of 24.6 percent.

3. HCL Technologies: The company announced the opening of its innovation centre focused on digital acceleration in Mississauga, Ontario, and said it plans to hire 2,000 employees in Canada in three years.

4. Adani Green Energy: The company has acquired 100 percent equity stake in Spinel Energy and Infrastructure from Hindustan Cleanenergy and Peridot Power Ventures.

5. Adani Transmission: The company has entered into a pact with Essel Infraprojects to acquire Warora-Kurnool Transmission Ltd (WKTL) for an enterprise value of Rs 3,370 crore.

6. Kalyan Jewellers: The company plans to enhance operations across seven states and will add 14 new showrooms, all on April 24, 2021.

7. Minda Industries: The company’s board approved the expansion plans in its two businesses i.e. Four Wheel (4W) Lighting and 4W Alloy Wheel.

8. NBCC (India): The company has given Rs 1,356 crore worth contract to NKG Infra for redevelopment work at Netaji Nagar in the national capital.

9. IDBI Bank: The bank has approved rupee bond borrowing limit of Rs 8,000 crore for FY22.

10.: The bank has raised Rs 602 crores via AT-1 bonds.