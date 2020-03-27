Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on March 27

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : March 27, 2020 08:18 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open lower as concerns continue over the economic impact of coronavirus outbreak. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 75.50 points or 0.85 percent lower at 8,815.00, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

1. Yes Bank: The bank’s board approved up to Rs 5,000 crore additional fund raise over and above Rs 10,000 crore approval already in place.

2. NTPC: The company has executed share purchase agreements to acquire the government's stakes in THDCIL and NEEPCO for a total of Rs 11,500 crore.

3. ICICI Bank: The bank has acquired 9.9 percent stake in Auxilo Finserve Pvt Ltd for Rs 51.1 crore.

4. Piramal Enterprises: CARE Ratings has affirmed its AA/Stable credit rating for additional NCD of up to Rs 1,000 crore.

5. Lupin: The company has appointed Ramesh Swaminathan as Chief Financial Officer and Head Corporate Affairs.

6. Steel Authority Of India Ltd: The company had some of its orders canceled due to slower handling at ports as a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus hit movement of goods.

7. JMC Projects (India): The company has closed down operations at all four road project SPVs as per government order. The company said that the prevailing condition should be treated as Force Majeure of Concession Agreement and project SPVs are entitled for relief as per terms of the Concession Agreement.

8. Arvind Fashions: The company has deferred the rights issue due to novel coronavirus.

9. Maharashtra Seamless Ltd: The company has acquired an offshore jack up drilling rig from Star Drilling Pte. Ltd., Singapore, an associate of the company for $100 million. The rig is currently operating under contract with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.

10.ICRA has retained company's long-term rating at A-, but revised outlook to Negative from Stable.