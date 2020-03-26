Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on March 26

VIDEOS

Updated : March 26, 2020 08:04 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open lower as domestic concerns continue over the 21-day lockdown announced by the Modi government amid coronavirus crisis. The SGX Nifty, an indicator of the opening for the Sensex and the Nifty, was also trading lower by 74.25 points or 0.89 percent at 8,305.75 at 7:00 am, hinting at a negative start for the domestic market. Here are today's top buzzing stocks:

1. InterGlobe Aviation: The company has suspended operation of all its international and domestic flights in compliance with directions of the Ministry of Civil Aviation till April 14.

2. JSW Steel: The company has decided to scale down or suspend production.

3. Kolte-Patil Developers: The company has announced shutdown of offices and project sites due to coronavirus outbreak.

4. NTPC: The company has added second unit of 660 MW of Khargone Super Thermal Power Project to installed capacity.

5. Ashok Leyland: The company has acquired 3.62 percent stake in its subsidiary Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd, raising its stake to 65.45 percent from from 61.83 percent.

6. LT Foods: Rating agency CRISIL has reaffirmed long term rating at A- and revised outlook on long term loans to stable.

7. Cummins India: The company has announced temporary suspension of offices and plants across India due to COVID-19.

8. HEG Ltd: The company has decided to suspend the manufacturing operations with immediate effect at its plant.

9. Delta Corp: The board of the company will consider a proposal for buy‐back of equity shares on March 28.

10.The company has closed offices and manufacturing plans due to COVID-19.