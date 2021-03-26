Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on March 26

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : March 26, 2021 08:25 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open higher Friday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 143.00 points or 0.99 percent higher at the 14,574.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Kalyan Jewellers: The shares of the company will be listed on exchanges today.

2. JSW Steel: The company is likely to close Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) deal today, sources said. It is expected to transfer Rs 19,350 crore to financial creditors to close BPSL deal.

3. Pharma companies: Drug majors Sun Pharma, Lupin, Cadila Healthcare and Torrent Pharma have subscribed to partnership interest in healthcare services firm ABCD Technologies LLP which will be renamed as IndoHealth Services LLP for Rs 40 crore each.

4. Adani Enterprises: The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary namely, ‘Kutch Copper Ltd’ with the object to undertake Copper business-related activities such as manufacture of copper cathodes and copper rods etc.

5. Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The company has acquired 10.3-acre land in Kalyan.

6. PowerGrid Corporation: The company has acquired Bikaner-II Bhiwadi Transco Ltd (BBTL) for Rs 20.50 crore which would implement a power transmission project.

7. Hathway Cable & Datacom: Promoters Jio Content, Jio Internet and Jio Cable will offload 19.1 percent stake via offer for sale at a floor price of Rs 25.25 per share on March 26 and March 30.

8. Den Networks: Promoters Jio Futuristic, Jio Digital and Jio Television will sell 11.63 percent stake at a floor price of Rs 48.50 per share via OFS on March 26 and March 30.

9. Prestige Estate Projects, DB Realty: Prestige Estate Projects’ subsidiary Prestige Falcon Realty Ventures Pvt Ltd has invested through capital account contribution in Turf Estate Joint Venture LLP as its new partner with equal share of profit and losses with DB Realty.

10. Somany Home Innovation: Group Atlantic, France, will invest Rs 68.3 crore for a 50 percent stake in the water heater business subsidiary of the company. Subsidiary Hintastica is setting up a manufacturing plant in Telangana and the plant will be completed by March 2022, with trial runs expected to commence from May 2022.

: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.)