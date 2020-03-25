Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on March 25

  • SENSEX
Market volatile; Sensex, Nifty trade higher; RIL, Maruti lead
Asian shares track Wall Street surge as US stimulus hopes grow
Crude oil futures rise, but weak support seen
Rupee opens 15 paise higher at 76.07/USD
Updated : March 25, 2020 08:29 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open lower as the government has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days. However, Asian shares surging on Wall Street's big gains could provide some support to the domestic market. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 126.50 points or 1.65 percent higher at 7,775.25. Here are today's top buzzing stocks:

1. Indiabulls Housing Finance: Moody’s has downgraded the corporate family rating and foreign-currency senior secured rating of the company to B3 from B2.

2. Yes Bank: ICRA has upgraded various bond programs ratings of the bank to ICRA BB+ from Default rating and has placed the company on rating watch with developing implications.

3. Nestle India: The company has scaled down or suspended operations in some locations.

4. ONGC: Moody’s has downgraded company’s local and foreign currency issuer ratings to Baa2 from Baa1.

5. Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals: The company has started commercial production of its anhydrous aluminium chloride plant at Dahej on March 23.

6. Fortis Healthcare: ICRA has withdrawn [ICRA] BBB+ and short term rating of [ICRA]A2 assigned to Rs 35 crore borrowing programme of the company.

7. IRCON International: The company has set record date for share split (5:1) as April 7.

8. Sadbhav Engineering: CARE Ratings has downgraded the rating on the company’s long term bank facilities to A-/(Stable) from A.

9. India Grid Trust: The company has completed the acquisition of its 9th transmission asset from Sterlite Power for $134 million.

10. Torrent Pharma: Company has fully repaid secured redeemable NCDs of Rs 240 crore.
