Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on March 25

Updated : March 25, 2021 08:07 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open flat Thursday amid mixed global cues. At 8:00 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 17.50 points or 0.12 percent higher at 14,577.50, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. New Listing: The shares of Craftsman Automation and Laxmi Organic Industries will commence trading on the exchanges today.

2. Jubilant FoodWorks: The company has entered into an exclusive master franchise and development agreement with PLK APAC Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc.

3. Oil India: Mozambique gas project of OIL India fulfils conditions for USD 14.9 billion debt drawdown.

4. TVS Motor Company: The company has announced the appointment of auto industry veteran and former JLR CEO Ralf Speth to its board of directors, besides bringing in Kuok Meng Xiong as an independent director.

5. DHFL: The CBI has booked the DHFL and its directors for allegedly creating over 2.60 lakh fictitious home-loan accounts, some of which were used to claim interest subsidies in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY).

6. Dalmia Bharat: Subsidiary Dalmia Cement (Bharat) announced commercial production of expanded capacity of 2.25 million tonnes per annum and said this soared their installed capacity to 4 million tonnes, making it the largest cement producer in the state.

7. Canara Bank: The bank said it will auction 2,000 borrower properties in its possession on Friday.

8. Bank of India: The bank will raise up to Rs 750 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds.

9. Wockhardt: The meeting of Credit Facilities Committee of the Board of Directors which was scheduled to be held on March 24 has been postponed.

Vakrangee: Vakrangee has entered into a partnership with credit information company TransUnion CIBIL (TUCIBIL) regulated by the Reserve Bank of India. The agreement will help the company drive financial inclusion by providing easy access to CIBIL score and report to consumers through Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra network.

