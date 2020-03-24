Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on March 24

VIDEOS

Updated : March 24, 2020 08:29 AM IST

The Indian markets are likely to open higher following gains in Asian markets after the governments of various countries announced stimulus measures to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. At 7:00 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 336.50 points or 4.50 percent higher at 7,816.00, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Here are today's top buzzing stocks:

1. Aviation Stocks: Operations of domestic schedule commercial airlines shall cease with effect from midnight of March 24 till midnight of March 31.

2. Tata Consultancy Services: The company has announced to offer free access to the TCS iON Digital Glass Room, a virtual learning platform, to educational institutes across the country.

3. State Bank of India: The lender has committed 0.25 percent of its annual profit of FY20 to fight COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

4. Hindustan Unilever Ltd: The company has signed an agreement with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd to acquire its intimate hygiene brand 'VWash'.

5. Dabur: The company has suspended production at manufacturing units till March 31, except for essential products like Ayurvedic medicines, hand sanitizers, hand wash, etc.

6. Yes Bank: The bank’s board will meet on March 26 to consider a proposal for raising funds by issue of equity shares/depository receipts/convertible bonds.

7. Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The company's board will meet on March 27 to consider raising of funds through the issuance of commercial papers.​

8. United Spirits: The company has announced production of around 300,000 litres of bulk hand sanitisers across 15 manufacturing units for use by public healthcare workers.

9. GNFC: The company has informed that its TDI-II plant at Dahej resumed its normal production after the completion of scheduled maintenance.

10.The manufacturing operations at the company's plant at Chakan, Pune has been temporarily closed.